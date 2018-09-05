Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tiny actress who upstaged football stars Dele Alli and Gareth Bale has turned chat show host.

Charlotte McLellan, nine, of Highburton, wowed TV audiences when she appeared in an advert for BT Sport.

In the advert she gave the run-around to a host of sporting heroes including Alli and Bale, England women’s football captain Steph Houghton and MotoGP road racer Cal Crutchlow.

But now a new video has been released showing Charlotte’s more cerebral side.

In the short film she interviews Tottenham and England ace Alli – while beating him at Connect 4.

Charlotte, a student at Shepley -based Rebel School of Theatre Arts, gives Alli a Jeremy Paxman-style grilling as she quizzes him about his life and career.

In the original commercial called Take Them All On, Charlotte nutmegs Alli and in the interview she asks him: “Other than me, who is the best player you have played against?”

Alli says Ronaldo – because he hasn’t played against Lionel Messi. Charlotte hits back: “You’re probably going to lose against Messi!”

Charlotte then takes a dig at Tottenham’s failure to win silverware and asks: “How old do you think you’ll be when Spurs win a trophy?”

That celebration

Best mate at Spurs

Facing Lionel Messi



What happened when Charlotte went to meet @dele_official … pic.twitter.com/Z5i2VvTBiV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2018

Alli, grinning nervously, replies: “Well I’m 22 now and 23 in April so hopefully when I’m 23.”

Charlotte also asks whether Alli taught teammate and World Cup hero Kieran Trippier to take free-kicks.

Alli said he did because he was so good at them but Charlotte responded: “Are you lying?” forcing Alli to admit: “I am lying, yeah.”

Charlotte asked Alli what he wanted to do in the future and he turned the tables by asking her. She said she wanted to be an actress.

Alli asked if she wanted to be a comedian, or in a horror film. A horror film, said Charlotte.

Charlotte then asked Alli if he could roll his eyeballs back like she could and Alli responded with his trademark goal salute, which Charlotte struggled to copy.

With the football star distracted from the game of Connect 4, Charlotte pounced.

“What’s your favourite band?” she asked. “Is it Take That because take that, I just won!”