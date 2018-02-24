Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Demolition work is underway at the former All Saints Catholic College in Bradley.

A multi-million pound revamp has replaced the tired campus that dated back to the 1960s as the school moves into the 21st century.

The old school was formed in the 1970s from the amalgamation of St Gregory’s and St Augustine’s. The space left behind by the bulldozers will be landscaped. Part of it will form a new car park as well as a multi-use games area including tennis courts.

Mindful of the school’s legacy, principal Anita Bodurka organised open mornings for former pupils to visit their former school before it was knocked down.

All Saints was one of a batch of seven schools – another was Whitcliffe Mount in Cleckheaton – that received funding from the Education Funding Agency to evolve and develop themselves. The route to the new build began in 2013 after a condition survey revealed the cost of refurbishing the existing site was prohibitive.

With the backing of the Diocese of Leeds, Kirklees Council put in a bid for a new building, which was approved. The resultant three-storey college boasts 55 classrooms, library, chapel, sports hall, dining hall, drama/dance/fitness studio and an inclusion centre for pupils needing extra support.

Students are taken from nine Catholic primary feeder schools in Huddersfield and Halifax. At full capacity the college will have 900 pupils.