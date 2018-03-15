Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Allotment holders in Huddersfield say they are “shocked and stunned” that Kirklees Council is moving ahead with its plans to tear up their plots whilst denying them a fair hearing.

Bulldozers are already on site at Cemetery Road in Birkby, which has been earmarked for a sports pitch as part of the construction of a new school.

Following a lengthy stay in hospital one elderly man discovered his plot had been bulldozed and his shed and its contents dumped in a skip. He has been on the site for 40 years.

Campaigners who handed in a 5,000-signature petition last December were told it would be debated at full council. Officials also agreed to meet with them to discuss the stand-off.

But in a surprise move Kirklees Council has revealed that it can and will ignore the petition as planning matters are excluded from the scope of the Petitions Scheme.

Campaigners are now considering mounting a legal challenge.

In an email the council’s new Strategic Director for Economy and Infrastructure, Karl Battersby, informed allotment holders that the petition “is not a matter which can be properly debated at council” because its intention “is to ask the council to stop the development, which in effect would involve the council overturning an outline planning decision”.

Campaign leader Debby Fulgoni said the council was rushing through its plans and refusing to look at alternatives that could save the allotments. She said new evidence has dated allotment use on the site to 1935, thus giving users statutory rights.

And she rejected the council’s stance that campaigners wished to stop the development.

“This has never been our intention. Our only issue is with the replacement sports fields that will cover the majority of the 34 allotments. We have asked that alternatives be considered to find a beneficial solution for all concerned.

“Holders can’t currently access the allotments by car as the site is in such a terrible state with all the preparatory work - the diggers have completed churned up the access road and blocked the car park.

“One unsuspecting allotment holder of 40 years has had his plot dug up whilst in hospital as the council hadn’t checked to see if their plans were correct. It’s unbelievable.

“I think they are just making the right noises but that the deal is already done. We fight on because it’s not right. At the end of the day these are statutory allotments. Even if there were no alternatives we should still have two years to be migrated onto a new plot.”