Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar from Huddersfield was caught red-handed on a school roof after breaking into it.

Paul Thornton caused “significant damage” to St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy in Dewsbury after smashing his way inside.

He was on a suspended sentence order for another burglary when he committed the offence on Saturday (June 16) evening.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the caretaker became aware of the school alarms going off at 10.20pm.

He said: “He called police and they attended to find Thornton climbing down off the roof of the school with an Apple iPad in his hand.”

The 40-year-old told the officers that he’d taken this from the Oxford Road school which he had entered by smashing a window in the roof.

He also kicked in three internal wooden doors causing a significant amount of damage totalling £700, Mr Bozman said.

Thornton, of Fartown Green Road in Fartown, exercised his right to silence during the police interview but pleaded guilty to burglary at the Huddersfield court.

Mr Bozman said that he was only recently handed a suspended sentence at crown court for similar offences.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Magistrates committed him to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

He will appear there on July 9 and was remanded into custody.