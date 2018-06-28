Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire family suffered further trauma when the brazen burglars who raided their home in the middle of the night came back a few hours later to try and remove incriminating evidence.

The Halifax couple and their two young children had been asleep at their terraced property in Illingworth when they were disturbed by burglars trying to smash open the front door with a piece of stone.

Bradford Crown Court heard today/yesterday (Thurs) that a blowtorch had been used to melt the door lock and the intruders continued to try and force their way in despite the father-of-two shouting at them from an upstairs window.

After failing to get into the property 28-year-old Bahader Khan and an accomplice then smashed a rear kitchen window and one of them managed to steal the keys to a VW Golf which was driven away.

Prosecutor Richard Walters said following the burglary last month police officers attended and arrangements were made for scenes of crime colleagues to visit the house that morning to collect forensic evidence left by the burglars.

'20 minutes after the police left Khan and an associate returned to the scene of their crime'

But amazingly the court heard that 20 minutes after the police left Khan and an associate returned to the scene of their crime while the couple were still consoling their distressed children.

Mr Walters said they heard the sound of breaking glass again and the father could see one of the burglars picking out glass from the broken window and putting it into a bag along with the window blinds.

The cool-headed criminal even took fragments of glass off the floor which the police officers had tried to protect by covering with a bucket.

The initial break-in had taken place at about 4am that morning and the crooks had come back to the house at about 6am.

The men fled in an Audi car, but police who attended the house again were still able to get a DNA sample from blood which had been left on the window frame and a drinks bottle.

The DNA profile led them to Khan's address in Springwood Gardens, Bradford, and he was arrested.

Khan, who was jailed for more than five years in September 2015 for conspiracy to burgle, was still on prison licence when he was involved in the attack on the family home last month.

Today/yesterday Khan appeared via a video link to HMP Leeds and pleaded guilty to burgling the house twice on the same day.

Jailing him for 44 months Judge David Hatton QC said Khan and others involved in the burglary had pressed on with the crime despite knowing that the sleeping family had been disturbed.

"You later had the audacity and the impertinence to return to the property and to enter it yet again with a view, unsuccessfully happily, to covering your tracks."

"The trauma suffered by this family was immense. Trauma following a burglary is normal. The trauma in this case will have been more than normal for the reasons that I have indicated."

The judge said Khan had an appalling criminal record and the latest burglary was aggravated by the fact that he was still on licence at the time.