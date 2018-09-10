Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here is the latest round-up of crime in your area from West Yorkshire Police

Organised by the area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from house burglaries to the theft of tools, clothing and scrap metal.

Be aware that thieves will be looking for open windows to get into homes.

And make sure your sheds and garages are secure to prevent thieves helping themselves to your gardening equipment, bikes and other expensive items.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to West Yorkshire Police via the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

These are the crimes reported around Huddersfield:

Almondbury

August 30 at Noon: Suspect uses crowbar to jemmy open rear window at a home on Penistone Road. An untidy search is made of all rooms. The suspect steals computers, commercial power tools and clothing.

Crosland Moor

August 28 at 10pm: Suspect enters rear door of house on Lime Street, Lockwood. The suspect enters bedroom where the victim is sleeping and removes property from side of the bed.

Golcar

September 1 at 11.50pm: Suspects enters insecure Toyota Previa parked outside property in Victory Avenue. Glove box is searched but suspects flee before police arrive. Nothing is reported stolen.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Holme Valley North

August 29 at 8.45pm: Suspect removes Euro profile lock from side uPVC door of a detached house on Acorn Drive, Meltham. The suspect failed to get in and nothing was taken.

September 1 at 4pm: Suspect enters waste recycling centre at Meltham and steals various items of scrap metal.

Kirkburton and Denby Dale

September 2 at 6.28pm: Suspects approach house on Lower Denby Lane in white Mercedes van. Two suspects search one van on the drive and also smash window and attempt to force a rear door on a second van. The victim spots suspects and they make off.

Newsome

August 31 at 2pm: Suspect snaps Euro profile lock on door at house on Robin Hood Hill at Berry Brow and searches the whole building, stealing iPads, Euros, iPod and mountain bike.