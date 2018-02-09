Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted burglar accused of repeatedly ignoring an order not to contact his ex-girlfriend has appeared in court.

Tony Cassidy, 25, was handed the restraining order in July 2014.

He was banned from contacting his ex but allegedly breached the order five times.

Between September and December last year he is said to have repeatedly contacted the victim.

He is alleged to have sent her several Facebook messages, called her and sent her texts.

Cassidy, of Fair Lea Road in Newsome, denies the charges and his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on March 1.

Magistrates formally remanded Cassidy, who appeared via a video link from HMP Leeds, into custody.

Earlier this month a judge sitting at Leeds Crown Court jailed him for a year.

Cassidy and his younger brother Connor burgled the former Holmfirth home of Huddersfield Town player Izzy Brown tried to take his Championship trophy.