Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘professional burglar’ whose dangerous driving left a pregnant woman with life-threatening injuries has had five years slashed off his jail term by top judges.

Patrick John Craggs, of no fixed abode, was locked up for seven years and two months at Bradford Crown Court on October 16 last year.

The 50-year-old’s jail term was made consecutive to a five-year sentence he was already serving – making a total of 12 years and two months.

Craggs admitted two burglaries, two thefts and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Mr Justice King told London’s Appeal Court.

On August 28 2016, he burgled two homes in the Halifax area and pinched car keys, using them to steal a Volvo and a Mazda.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He was travelling to Huddersfield in the Mazda with a 15-weeks pregnant woman in the passenger seat when he stopped in a car park and a police car approached.

When he began to move off, she said she wanted to get out, but he said he needed to get away as it was a stolen vehicle.

He swerved up a bank and around the police vehicle and sped off out of the car park, smashing straight into another car on Elland Road, Brighouse.

The stolen Mazda crossed both lanes of the carriageway, left the road and hit a wall.

Both Craggs and his passenger were cut out of the vehicle and she suffered life-threatening injuries.

Craggs was not arrested at the time and went on to burgle another property and take another Mazda on November 20 2016.

He was jailed for five years for that burglary and taking a vehicle without consent on December 12 2016.

The judge who jailed him in October last year described him as a ‘prolific offender’ and a ‘professional burglar.’

Lawyers for Craggs claimed that the Crown Court judge was wrong to make the latest sentence consecutive to the earlier five-year term.

And, upholding the appeal, Mr Justice King said: “This in our judgment cannot be right or just, notwithstanding the serious nature of the offending.

“The sentences passed by the judge, in making them consecutive to the existing sentence, were manifestly excessive.”

Mr Justice King, sitting with two other judges, reduced Craggs’s overall jail term by five years, to seven years and two months.