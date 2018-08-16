Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man jailed for burgling the former home of a Huddersfield Town star harassed his ex-girlfriend from his prison cell.

Tony Cassidy was handed the restraining order last June which banned him from contacting her or going to her Lowerhouses home.

But he continued to ignore the order and on February 23 breached it again when he sent the victim a letter from HMP Leeds.

Cassidy, of Fair Lea Road in Newsome, was jailed for a year by a crown court judge in January.

He and his younger brother Connor burgled the former Holmfirth home of ex-Huddersfield Town loanee Izzy Brown and tried to take the Championship play-off trophy which he had on display.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Brown, on loan from Chelsea and instrumental in Town’s success in winning promotion to the Premier League, had been staying at the property the club uses to house players.

A cleaner told Cassidy and his 21-year-old brother where the player was staying and they targeted the property in August last year.

The brothers moved the trophy along with a Wii and a TV to the exit, but were disturbed by neighbours and didn’t get away with any of the goods.

Then in March Cassidy was handed the maximum sentence of 52 weeks in prison by Kirklees magistrates after ignoring the terms of his restraining order three times.

Between September and December last year he repeatedly contacted his ex.

Prosecutor Vicky Trueman said: “He contacted her via Facebook, sent her a friend request and called her ‘a grass.’

“She said she replied to him through fear of him.

“Another breach happened while she was outside a shop in her car, he banged on the window and got into a verbal argument.

“He raised a bottle in his hand as though he was going to throw it at her and she drove away.”

Mrs Trueman added that the victim was concerned about Cassidy’s continued harassment of her.

Cassidy was a serving prisoner when he sent his ex the letter and made “full and frank admissions” when he was interviewed over the matter following his release in April, his solicitor Mohammed Arif said.

Due to the new offence 24-year-old Cassidy is due to be recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions, the Huddersfield court was told.

District Judge Watkin said: “The fact is he was in custody which aggravates the situation.

“By the time he reaches the crown court, if he’s going to be recalled he’ll be recalled.

“I think the judge should have that option open to him.”

Cassidy was sent to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on September 4. He was reminded that the terms of his restraining order are still in place.