A pair of noisy burglars have been jailed after they caused over £1000 worth of damage during a late night break-in at a Halifax leisure centre last month.

Homeless duo Adam Buck and Joshua McDonagh claimed they went into the North Bridge leisure centre just before midnight to find somewhere to sleep, but once inside the 24-year-olds damaged internal doors and shutters in the bar area as they looked for property to steal.

Bradford Crown Court heard today how a member of staff, who was still on duty, was disturbed by banging noises and when he checked the CCTV monitors he could see the two intruders moving about the premises.

The bungling burglars also set off the alarm system and when police officers arrived on the scene they found the pair in the administration office.

Prosecutor Peter Byrne said one of the men was wearing a balaclava while the other's face was covered by a snood.Buck swung a punch at one of the officers in a bid to get out the office and he also kicked out at the police constable as he tried to escape.

The two men, who were both on prison licence, were arrested by police and pleaded guilty to the burglary charge. Buck also admitted a charge of common assault in relation to the violence towards to the police officer.

The court heard that both defendants had "bad records" for dishonesty offences and Judge Colin Burn said the leisure centre break-in was the latest in a depressingly long line of burglaries.

The judge said if they had been convicted after a trial the defendants would have been jailed for 30 months but their guilty pleas meant the sentence had to be reduced to 21 months each.

Buck was given an additional two months in prison for the common assault on the police officer.