Credit card, ID and cash stored inside a shoe was stolen from a garden.

It's just one of the crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week.

Organised by area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from burglaries to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

The 24 crimes reported in the Huddersfield districts this week

MARSDEN

July 4 at 11am: Ford Ka is parked on private land on Manchester Road, broken down and undriveable, vehicle was removed, believed by towing it away.

July 4 at 11.30 am: A property was entered via insecure doors to the cellar on Grange Cottages, a lock was attached to gain access to the bar area, audible sound and suspect made off empty handed.

MILNSBRIDGE

July 6 at 7.30 am: Smash lower rear kitchen window with garden ornament on Factory Lane, Milnsbridge.

PADDOCK

July 7 in the early hours of the morning: Burglars entered on Lowergate via a rear gate using garden shears to force open rear wooden framed window, entered, made a search of downstairs rooms, poured bleach over kitchen worktops, went upstairs and searched bedrooms whilst occupants are asleep and stole laptop computers, mobile phones and jewellery.

GOLCAR

July 10 at 3am: A kitchen window was forced open on Scar Lane, mobile phone and cash were stolen, thieves were disturbed and exited via the front door.

MELTHAM

July 7 at 2.30 am: An attempt to break into a Volkswagen Beetle parked locked and secure outside a property on New Bridge Road , this triggered the alarm, no entry was gained and assailant made off.

July 9 at 11am: A Volkswagen Polo was entered by unknown means on Mean Lane and a bag was stolen from a passenger seat, this was later discarded on the street.

HONLEY

July 9 at 9.30 am: A Volkswagen Beetle was entered by unknown means on Church Street, a search was made and nothing was believed to have been stolen.

July 9 at 7pm: A Suzuki Swift was entered by unknown means, on Scotgate Road, it was searched inside and a route finder, cash, memory card and sunglasses were stolen, some damage was caused to paintwork on door.

HOLMFIRTH

July 6 at teatime: Entry was forced into a garden shed on Binns Lane, garden tools were stolen, these were then used to force entry to the property via rear patio doors, an untidy search was made and a safe was stolen, exit as entry.

July 7 at 12pm: Burglars broke in via rear patio doors on Fearnley Lane, made an untidy search and stole jewellery, cash and keys to Audi TT which they also steal driving off in it.

July 8 at 4.09 pm: Security monitoring company at Jackson Bridge see youths enter mill complex via large open window, they cause non permanent damage by spraying fire extinguishers and leave.

July 9 at 10pm: A field was entered via an insecure gate on Snowgate Head, an Ivor Williams trailer was stolen.

SHELLEY

July 4 at 5.30pm: A glass hammer was used to smash front driver and passenger seat windows and rear passenger window on Near Bank, thieves entered, made an untidy search and stole a built in sat nav.

ASHBROW

Burglars removed locks from a balcony door, searched the property and stole cash, driving licence, passports and an Audi SQ5.

Two sets off golf were taken from a vehicle after its window was smashed.

Medicine and cash was stolen from a dwelling after intruders entered through an open window.

A wallet, ID, debit card and cash were stolen from a garden after the victim left them in his shoe.

GREENHEAD

Stone from a garden in Bradford Road was used to smash a cellar window in a failed attempt to gain access.

A victim heard a noise and entered their kitchen to find a male stood at the rear door. The intruder was chased along the street but got away. The door handle had been damaged.

A thief entered an insecure Vauxhall Astra front passenger door parked on Upper Brow Road and took a Sat Nav from the glove compartment. The victim saw the suspect and gave chase but failed to catch them.

A back door window was smashed at a property on Heatherfield Crescent and an untidy search led to the theft of jewellery and cash.

Pensioner targeted by distraction burglars who pretended to check a leak in his garden

A vehicle parked in a courtyard at Gledholt Road was broken into via the passenger window. The suspect was disturbed and made off empty handed.

A victim returned home to find a conservatory door and inner door forced open and dmaged. The suspect then attempts to regain access via a side gate but is seen and makes off down the main road.

A householder saw a torch shining in their garage, shouted "What are you doing?" The suspect ran off to the front of the property and made off on a bicycle.

A Bergamont Trailstar mountain bike was stolen from a Volkswagen Transporter.

LINDLEY

Jewellery was stolen form a property after a rear bedroom window was smashed.

The window of a Peugeot 308 was smashed a nd a box of household decorations was stolen.