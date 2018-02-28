Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was confronted by burglars brandishing weapons when they broke into his shed, a court heard.

The 66-year-old victim woke up in the early hours of November 8 while the break-in was taking place at his home in Cumberworth.

Patrick Connors, 20, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody in connection with the incident.

He faces charges of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, a pickaxe handle.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told magistrates that the victim woke up at 2.30am and noticed that his shed had been broken into.

She said that the broken locks were on the ground together with a screwdriver, hammer and pickaxe that didn’t belong to him.

He went inside where he was confronted by two men, Mrs Jones said. Magistrates were told that one of the men held a shovel over his head in a threatening manner while the other had a pickaxe handle in his hand.

They told Connors, of Mary Street Caravan Site in Bradford, that his case was so serious that it must be dealt with by a crown court.

He was remanded into custody until his first appearance there.