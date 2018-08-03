Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of smashing his way into a fast food restaurant claims his blood got there because of a fight there days earlier.

Jonathan Furness is accused of breaking into Dixxi Express, which is based in St James Street in Batley, overnight on April 9.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the burglary happened between midnight and 10.30am and entry was gained by smashing a window.

Once inside the suspect took a safe, cash till, documentation and £400 in cash.

Mr Bozman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that DNA in the form of blood found at the St James Street premises was linked back to 38-year-old Furness.

He denies any part in the burglary and claims that he had been involved in an incident there a few days previously.

Furness, of Cross Bank Road in Batley , says that any blood of his found on the stainless steel cabinet near to the broken window was there because of the fight.

His trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on August 23.

Furness, who appeared via a prison video link, was remanded into custody until then.