Bus driver Daniel Bonner has found the ideal way for men to keep cool in hot weather – so long as they don’t mind getting ‘funny looks.’

Daniel has taken to wearing what some might call a ‘skirt’, but what he prefers to call a ‘dress kilt.’

His girlfriend Diane Bamford bought it for him for £44 and he hasn’t looked back.

Daniel, 57, a driver for Yorkshire Tiger buses in Huddersfield, said: “I get a few funny looks from people when I walk round town. People have said ‘what are you wearing that for?’

“I tell them it’s a dress kilt and was made in Afghanistan. It has kilt pleats, two buckles and military-type pockets – and it’s knee-length.

“Some people have looked away and pretended it’s not happening. A friend laughed his socks off but now says he wants one.”

Diane, who took photos of Daniel and shared them with the Examiner, thinks he looks rather dapper in the kilt.

She added: “It cost £44 and I bought it for Daniel’s birthday as he wanted it. I can’t remember which website I bought it from, I think it was from Army dress kilts.

“I think Dan looks good whatever he wears. He just wanted to keep cool driving a hot bus in the extreme weather.

“I am not concerned with what other men wear. I think you should wear what you like. Daniel is unique.”