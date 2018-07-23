Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus gates-style number plate recognition cameras are planned for the new-look road scheme between Huddersfield and Halifax.

Calderdale Council is carrying out a re-modelling of the A629 off the Elland bypass and up Salterhebble Hill towards Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The road widening scheme, which will involve major changes at the Calder and Hebble junction, will see a new link road built at the junction of the A629 Calderdale Way and Stainland Road, and a new roundabout in Stainland Road. Work will start later this year.

The plans are seen as part of moves to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and improve journey times from Huddersfield to the Halifax hospital.

Now, as part of the scheme, councillors want to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to enforce bus lanes.

ANPR cameras caused an outcry when they were introduced as part of the ‘bus gates’ scheme in Huddersfield town centre.

Drivers in Huddersfield face a £60 fine if they stray into bus-only lanes.

Calderdale Council will be asked to approve the cameras for the A629 and in Halifax town centre at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, July 30.

"Leeds City Council found that offences are likely to reduce by around 85% after installation of cameras."

Defending the move a council spokesman said the use of bus lanes reduced congestion and emissions but had to be enforced. Police struggled to do so because of limited resources so other ways had to be found.

The spokesman added: “Number plate recognition technology is used for this purpose in neighbouring local authorities and evidence shows they significantly reduce the number of unauthorised vehicles using bus lanes. Leeds City Council found that offences are likely to reduce by around 85% after installation of cameras.

“Penalty Charge Notices would be issued for offences and any surplus revenue would be used to fund other highways and transport improvements.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Clr Barry Collins, said: “The misuse of bus priority measures is not only inconsiderate it can also be dangerous.

“One of the enforcement options we’re considering is the use of number plate recognition technology, which would be initially used as part of development plans for Halifax town centre and along Stainland Road as part of the Calder and Hebble junction re-modelling scheme.

“Improving the punctuality and reliability of bus services will also make the bus a more attractive alternative to car use, helping us tackle congestion, improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions.”

Traders in Huddersfield claimed the cameras drove people out of town but they lost a campaign to have the bus gates scrapped and Kirklees Council hailed them a success.

Figures revealed that from March 2016 when they were introduced to December 2016 the council received £442,000 in fines.