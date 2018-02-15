Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus passengers are being reminded of changes to services this weekend (Feb 17 and 18) which are affecting 68 timetables across West Yorkshire.

These include buses in Huddersfield, Halifax and Dewsbury.

Passengers and local councillors have expressed disappointment at the withdrawal of the 278 service between Dewsbury, Brighouse, Elland and Halifax.

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt said the services designed to replace the 278 services were “not the most elegant solution.”

And he said the changes were yet another example of a transport service which discouraged people from using public transport.

Transport firm Arriva blamed increased running costs and a drop in passenger numbers.

A new service will partially replace the withdrawn 278 service.

Services 78 and X78 will run hourly Monday to Saturday between Halifax and Brighouse via Elland and Rastrick.

Service 262 is also being revised. It will run from Huddersfield via Upper Heaton and Mirfield to Brighouse via Cooper Bridge, rather than continuing to Dewsbury. These services will connect at Brighouse Bus Station for passengers travelling to and from Halifax. Through tickets will be available.

Other changes include:

* In Huddersfield, additional journeys for service 85 and 85A between Huddersfield and Lepton/Houses Hill will now serve Morrisons and there will be extra evening and Sunday journeys on service 301 between Huddersfield and Golcar.

* In Calderdale, new Monday to Saturday services, 23 between Halifax and Fountainhead, and 24 between Halifax and Wainstalls, will replace services 513, 514 and 553. One service 20 journey per hour will be extended, numbered 20A, to Wainstalls continuing as service 24 to Halifax via Mixenden. Through fares will be available.

* A new shopping service 353 will run between Holmfirth and Barnsley on Wednesdays and the X29 between Heckmondwike and Leeds will now use the M621 between Gildersome and Leeds.

A summary of all the changes taking place can be found at www.wymetro.com/changes and ‘upcoming’ versions of timetables have been added to the site for the services affected by the changes.

Sixty-eight timetables are affected by the changes and West Yorkshire Combined Authority which will be changing information displays at 7,800 of the 14,000 bus stops and shelters is manages across the county.

The yournextbus, online real-time information system, which can also been accesses through the Combined Authority’s Metro travel information website at www.wymetro.com will also be updated to reflect the new timetables.