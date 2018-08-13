Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Businesses fall victim to crime almost four times per hour in West Yorkshire.

An exclusive analysis of police recorded crimes reveals that in 2017/18 there were 30,614 committed against businesses.

The figures include crimes like shoplifting, burglary, robbery, theft by an employee, making off without payment and theft from an automatic machine or meter.

Overall, there were 3.5 crimes every hour on average affecting West Yorkshire businesses.

It works out as 1,359 “business crimes” for every 100,000 people living in the area, one of the highest rates in England and Wales and higher than the national average.

Shoplifting was the most common “business crime”, with 18556 recorded over the year.

There were 3,556 crimes of making off without paying, 6,136 burglaries, 1,210 attempted burglaries, and 23 aggravated burglaries - when the criminal carries a weapon.

There were also 452 robberies, 528 thefts by employees and 153 thefts from an automatic machine or meter.

West Yorkshire Police Crime Prevention Officer Chris Joyce said: “We do look to work closely with businesses across West Yorkshire to address the issue of retail crime and are in the initial phases of establishing a long term project with industry authorities and businesses on this subject.

“I have also led recent research with retailers to examine the physical layout of store shop floors to see how they could be better designed in future to reduce opportunities for shoplifters, and we are examining the opportunities this could provide.

“We also currently have specialist crime prevention officers embedded in each district of the force who can work with businesses of all sizes to aid them in improving their security. “Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams also carry out targeted crime reduction work regarding identified issues, as well as supporting schemes such as Shopwatch which help warn retailers about thieves operating in their areas.”

Across England and Wales, there were 619,074 crimes against businesses in 2017/18, which works out as 1,087 for every 100,000 people.

Larger areas like London, the West Midlands or Greater Manchester generally see the highest numbers.

But the highest rate of business crime is actually in Cleveland, where there were 1,920 for every 100,000 people.

Humberside was second (1,480 for every 100,000 people) and Northumbria third (1,469 for every 100,000 people).

Shoplifting was the most common crime, with 382,100 cases recorded.

Burglaries were second (109,279 crimes), followed by people making off without paying (86,528 crimes). There were 18,080 attempted burglaries and 10,466 thefts from an employee, as well as 7,649 robberies and 4,600 thefts from an automatic machine or meter.