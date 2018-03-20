Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman targeted in a scam that could have cost him thousands of pounds has warned others to be on their guard.

David Linsley, who runs Kirkburton-based electrical control systems firm DL Systems (Huddersfield) Ltd, believes he was targeted by a fraudster pretending to be a court bailiff chasing up a non-existent commercial debt.

Mr Linsley told how he had received a phone call from a man claiming to be working for an organisation called the High Court Enforcement Agency.

The man, who called himself David Nicholls, asked if he was speaking to Mr Linsley and knew the name and address of Mr Linsley’s company.

He said he was 25 minutes away from his premises and was on his way to recover property in lieu of an alleged unpaid debt totalling £2,865.65 – along with £800 costs.

Mr Linsley said the caller sounded professional but intimidating and added: “He said there was an outstanding debt against my company name dating back to April, 2015.

“The man said he would be calling round and that he had the correct ID and documentation. I have been in business a long time, but it had me worried to start with. I told him I was calling the police and rang off.”

The so-called bailiff failed to turn up at his premises.

Mr Linsley said he then checked with his accountant who told him his firm had no outstanding debts.

Mr Linsley did an internet search for “scam bailiffs” and found a website for York law firm Langleys which warned about similar scams.

He said: “It suggested that if I’d continued the conversation the man would go on to say he was willing for me to transfer the money owed via the phone to avoid a visit to my premises.

“I want to warn other businesses to be aware that they may be targeted. It gave me a turn because to start with it sounded so plausible.”

Langleys said genuine bailiffs would usually send a formal written notice warning that they will attend the premises at some point in the near future to enforce a court order. They would then attend without any further warning bearing all of the correct documentation, including a copy of the court order, the court claim number and ID.

Genuine bailiffs were unlikely to warn in advance that they were on their way as that would give the debtor the chance to lock the doors and remove their possessions from the site.

Other tell-tale signs of a scam included the “bailiff” providing a court warrant number, but refusing to give a court claim number – which the victim could quote to the court to verify the claim.

Langleys said the best way to prove bailiffs were genuine was to see a court order showing the debt, get the court’s telephone number using an online search and then call the court to check.

“Any genuine bailiff will be happy for you to check the validity of the debt as doing so helps them to do their job,” it said.