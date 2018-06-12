Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police had a busy night on the M62 - including deers killed after wandering onto the carriageway.

Two incidents attended by West Yorkshire Police ’s Roads Policing Unit saw them called to the M62 near Huddersfield.

There was a crash and two people were led across the carriageway to safety after the incident between J23 and J22 westbound. Officers also dragged the car onto the hard shoulder to move it out of the main carriageway.

Then, sadly, three deer were found dead after colliding with vehicles.

On twitter traffic cop, @Traffic_Dave , wrote: “Lucky escape for a motorist on the M62 J25 - J24 Huddersfield last night.

“Travelling at 70mph, collided with a deer in the carriageway. Officers had the grizzly task of clearing the carriageway with assistance from Highways Yorkshire.

“Sadly two more deers found two miles further on.”