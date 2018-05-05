Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buyers should be aware this two-bed terrace is sold as seen and comes with ALL the contents included.

That’s the advice from an auction firm which is dealing with the sale of this rather run-down house at 9 Hague Terrace in Hemsworth, West Yorkshire.

Photographs on the auction company’s website reveal rooms piled high with all manner of possessions and a kitchen so bad that it defies description.

Auction House, which is dealing with the sale on May 16, has put a guide price of £20,000 to £25,000.

It says: “This two bedroom through terrace has been neglected in recent years but now offers an exciting opportunity for anyone looking for a project.

“A well-presented three bedroom terrace on the street sold for £88,000 in November 2017 so the current guide price clearly offers some value for money.

“The property is located in the village of Hemsworth and is just a short distance from the local shops and amenities.

“Buyers should be aware that the bathroom is accessed via the second bedroom and the property will be sold as seen with all fixtures, fittings and contents included.”

The auction is taking place at Elland Road stadium, Leeds, at 2pm on May 16.