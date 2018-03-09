Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not big and it’s not clever ...

Morning butties are one thing but dumping your van on the kerb and causing a traffic hazard on a misty morning is not the way to start the day.

This Kirklees vehicle was spotted in Brockholes on Thursday morning as highways maintenance staff called into a local sandwich shop.

It was parked on zig-zag lines just feet from a zebra crossing and prompted passing traffic to edge into the opposite lane to get by. It is an offence to stop a vehicle within the lines except when stopping for pedestrians using the crossing.

The scene was caught on camera by Sasha Brooks, who commented: “If you look closely you will see our friends ordering their sandwiches, oblivious of the danger they have put everyone else in.

“Maybe it’s because they work for Kirklees Council that puts them above the law. However, it should stop and these two people should be fined.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the incident in question and our officers are investigating. All employees will be reminded of their obligation to park in a safe and legal manner at all times and anyone failing to do so will be dealt with through the relevant council procedures.”