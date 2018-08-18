Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you thinking of buying a second-hand car this weekend?

You might consider postponing it when you've read this advice from the RAC.

According to the RAC , you could be slapped with a fine of up to £1,000 if you buy a used car this weekend.

That's because the DVLA website will be down for maintenance work until 6am on Monday 20 August.

It means you won't be able to tax your purchase straight away which means you could end up driving illegally without tax.

Car tax is non-transferable and relates to the vehicle owner rather than the car itself.

So if you're buying a used car you will need to tax it before you can drive it away.

As a result, prospective buyers will need to postpone their purchase or buy a month of tax before paying for their new used car.

Motorists caught driving without tax face a fine of £80, which can be reduced to £40 if paid within 28 days.

Failure could result in a court summons and a fine of up to £1,000.

The rule, which came into force in 2014, has been criticised by those who claim the government is making millions through 'double taxation' of both owners new and old.