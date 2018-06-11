Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three cabbies have had their private hire licences suspended after their vehicles were found to be poorly maintained.

Police and Kirklees Council staff carried out inspections on 25 private hire vehicles and cars belonging to 12 members of the public on Friday evening.

Six private hire vehicles had minor defects and three had serious defects which led to the drivers having their licences suspended by the council.

This means that the three cabbies cannot work as private hire drivers until a review is carried out by Kirklees Council.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit)

Police said the serious defects were mainly relating to tyres with tread below the legal minimum.

Two members of the public were found to be driving cars with defective tyres and were handed prohibition notices.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit)

A police spokesman said the operation was designed to improve road safety on the town’s roads.

Cars were stopped just off Queensgate on Friday between 9pm and 10pm in an operation involving the Force Roads Policing Unit, Special Constables and council MOT testers.

The police spokesman added: “Hopefully the message will get out that checks are being made and further operations are being planned throughout the rest of this year.”

Those caught with bald tyres are expected to get three points on their licence and a fine.

Should the matter be taken to court the fine can be up to £2,500 per defective tyre as well as penalty points.