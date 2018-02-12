Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FARTOWN

January 25 at 12pm: Thieves entered a property on Fulford Avenue via an insecure front door and stole a wallet containing cash and cards.

January 24 at 6pm: The rear of a property was approached by burglars on York Avenue, they pulled the security light sensor from the wall and attempted to snap the side door lock without success. No entry was gained and they fled the scene.

January 26 at 3.30pm: Four males in dark clothing approached the rear door of a property on Eleanor Street, they snapped the euro profile lock, entered and made an untidy search and stole £1000 in mixed notes and a gold necklace, and made off in a BMW X5.

FIXBY

January 27 in the early hours of the morning: A euro profile lock was snapped of a back door on Gernhill Avenue. Thieves made a tidy search and stole keys to an Audi S3 and Renault Clio which they then stole.

PADDOCK

January 23 at 5pm: A barrel of a euro profile lock was removed from a front door on Clough Lane, a tidy search was made with minimal disruption, thieves exited via a back door. They then entered the garden and broke into a shed and exited and left. Nothing was reported as stolen.

GLEDHOLT

January 24 at 7.45pm: A Toyota Yaris was broken into by thieves on Heaton Park. They damaged the window surround, made an untidy search and made off, nothing was reported as stolen.

SALENDINE NOOK

January 24 at 1.47 pm: Suspect rang the doorbell on the front door on New Hey Road and asked if the victim could open the back gate so they can put ladders up the back of the house. The victim was very reluctant to let suspect in. During this the phone rang and she went into the front room to answer the phone. Suspect 1 followed her in and sat with her in the front room whilst she was on the phone. Suspect 2 then entered the property, went upstairs and made an untidy search but left empty handed.

LINDLEY

January 27 at 3.45am A property was broken into on Pye Road via a garage causing damage to the garage door and curtains, nothing was reported stolen.

ALMONDBURY

January 24 at 12am: Burglars prised open a kitchen window at a property on Daw Royds and made a tidy search and stole a TV, iPad and games console, they exited via the kitchen door.

January 24 at 1.30am: An attempt was made to break in via a kitchen window on Hurst Knowle. Thieves made off unseen.

January 26 at 8.50am: An attempt was made to open a kitchen window with a screwdriver or similar item on Highlands Avenue without success, so a glass panel was pushed out of the back door, no entry was gained and thieves made off empty handed.

MOLDGREEN

January 24 at 10.05pm: Burglars jumped over and fence and jemmied a wooden kitchen window on Hurst Knowle, They fled the scene without taking anything.

LOCKWOOD

January 28 at 2.12am: The fire brigade attended a fire at a property on Bentley Street and noticed the electricity meter had been bypassed. Police are called and the suspect arrested.

NEWSOME

January 23 at 4.08pm: A garden was entered on St Johns Avenue and a steering lock on a Lexmoto Tornado was snapped. The owner returned as they were wheeling it away. But they then dropped it and fled the property.

GLEDHOLT

January 24 at 5.15 pm: a europrofile lock was snapped on a back door on Lynton Avenue, burglars made an untidy search and left the property, nothing was stolen.

TAYLOR HILL

January 24 at 6pm: A burglar alarm scared off intruders who attempted to gain entry by forcing open a roll shutter door to a workshop at The Old Chapel on Chapel Street. They set the alarm off by reversing their vehicle. It was unclear if anything was stolen.

LOCKWOOD

January 26 at 6pm: An unknown person climbed a fence and entered a yard on Bridge Street and stole VRM plates from a vehicle, they made off unseen.

LINTHWAITE

January 25 at 12.01am: An unknown tool was pushed through a letterbox which is located at the bottom of the door and a money bag was grabbed containing cash. The suspects fled from the property on Manchester Road.

MILNSBRIDGE

January 24 at 12pm: A man called at a property on Rufford Road saying he is from the council and is there to repair the guttering, the owner does not believe him and tries to shut the door which he eventually manages to do. The owner called the Police. The caller made off with another man.

GOLCAR

January 24 at 1.15 pm: An elderly couple in their 90s are disturbed by someone knocking on their door claiming there is a burst water pipe and that he needs access to the stop tap. The person enters, goes into the kitchen to look under the sink. Two further males enter the property, when challenged fail to provide ID, the complainant threatens to call the Police and the three males leave the property on Tintern Avenue.

January 27 at 6pm: Entry was gained to an Audi A3 parked on Myrtle Road by unknown means. No damage was caused, thieves made a search and stole a handbag, purse containing cash and cards and personal documents.

HONLEY

January 27 in the late evening: A suspect entered a premises on Jaggar Lane where a 50th birthday was being held, removed the cake from the buffet table and made off unseen.

January 29 at 5.45am: A jemmy type implement was used to attack and up and over garage door on Magdale, suspects were disturbed by a neighbour, got into a black Range Rover and made off.

KIRKBURTON

January 24 at 5.30pm: An insecure Ford Fiesta was entered on Riley Lane, all areas were searched and loose change was stolen.

January 24 at 10pm: An insecure Land Rover Freelander was entered on Riley Park, thieves made a search and stole a satnav from passenger side door storage.

SCISSETT

January 29 at 5.15am: A rear offside quarter light was smashed of a Land Rover Defender parked on Holly Road and stole the same. The tracker led to a nearby field, however only the contents of the vehicle are located at this stage.