Cyclists are to be given special space on one of Calderdale’s busiest roads.

The council has announced plans to implement a combined cycling and pedestrian lane along the main Huddersfield Road A629 at Salterhebble Hill, which is currently undergoing 12-month improvement works.

Part of the roadworks is to include a cycling lane, Calderdale Council have now revealed.

It’s hoped the works will help to improve traffic flow as well as reduce exhaust emissions by encouraging more people to cycle in and around Halifax.

Salterhebble Hill, which leads up to Calderdale Royal Hospital , is one of the town’s busiest roads.

Works on the route began in August last year and are due to finish later this summer.

Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Clr Barry Collins, said: “We want the future of cycling in Calderdale to be one of safety and accessibility, encouraging everyone to get on their bikes and get active.”