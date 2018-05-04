The video will start in 8 Cancel

Calderdale’s 51-member authority has been run by the Labour group under Clr Tim Swift’s leadership on a minority basis, meaning a handful of seats changing hands either way can have a major influence on its future direction.

Until the outcome of today's election, the council’s make-up has been Labour 23 seats, Conservatives 21 seats, Liberal Democrats five seats and two independent councillors.

The last time all 17 wards were contested was 2016, with an active UKIP factor.

UKIP had a key effect in several wards, including Brighouse , Greetland/Stainland, Illingworth/Mixenden, Skircoat, Sowerby Bridge and Town. But the party is not standing any candidates in the 2018 borough elections.

