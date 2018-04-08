Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from Calderdale were detained by police in Austria after a punch-up at a ski resort.

It is believed the fracas left a German teenager with a fractured arm and broken nose.

It is understood the trouble broke out at around 11am on Thursday when the youngsters argued over who was first in the queue to board the Grunwaldkopfbahn lift in the small resort of Obertauern.

The fight happened while the 10-person gondola was going up the mountain on its four-minute ascent.

The trouble was reported in German newspapers with one saying the two German people involved were a 51-year-old man and his 16-year-old son from the town of Fürstenfeldbruck in Bavaria.

Two of the youngsters from Calderdale are thought to have been slightly hurt.

It was reported that the fight included people hitting one another with their fists and ski poles.

The Calderdale teenagers were taken to a police station for questioning and later released without charge.

It has not been revealed which school or college the teenagers attend.