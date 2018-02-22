Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former customers of Caledonian Cafe have paid tribute to a much-loved Huddersfield institution which closed after 49 years yesterday.

Tony and Clare Stylianou made their last cups of tea and English breakfasts for customers yesterday at the cafe on Westgate.

The cafe has been sating the hunger of Huddersfield folk since 1969 , including 95-year-old Joan Fawcett who has been a customer since it was first opened by Tony's dad Andreas.

Tony and Clare will be moving to Cyprus to make olive oil on the Stylianou estate, although leaving the cafe for their dream job has been bittersweet as they'll be missed by the customers who have become their friends.

And customers have taken to social media to share their memories of Caledonian Cafe and wish Tony and Clare good luck.

Richard Gee posted: "Good luck to Tony and Clare on their retirement in Cyprus. Eaten in there nearly every day on my breaks as a bus driver since the Good Food Cafe closed.

"Always warm and friendly and good, cheap meal. Cafe always clean. Banter second to none."

Ginette Barr commented: "Meeting place for me and friends when at a Salendine Nook school in the 70s. Was the cool place to hang out after school before going to get latest single from Woods. Home for tea then Oakes youth club. Fab memories. All the very best."

Helen Bintcliffe posted: "Very nice couple. Always had time to have a conversation with you. Used to go in even when his dad ran it. Just won't be the same."

Susan Meakins added a cheeky post: "Happy memories playing truant from school and dashing downstairs when the truant officer came in. All the best to you both in your new venture."

Des Clune commented: "Used to always go in there with my mum in the early 90s. Addicted to the machines and chips."

Huddersfield cafe closes after almost 50 years, as customers say they'll miss the 'Huddersfield institution'

Kristina Jenkins, Tony and Clare's daughter, replied: "My parents are so overwhelmed with all your kind words! Me and my two brothers have grown up in the Caledonian and the cafe means so much to us. Huddersfield will never be the same.

"Mum and Dad I am so, so proud of you both and could not be happier for you! I know how hard you have worked and now your dreams are becoming reality! Words can’t describe how much we are going to miss you."