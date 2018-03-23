Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has been urged to install safety measures on a “danger” bend where a car ran into a wall.

Christine Battye, of Stile Common Road, Newsome, said she had been trying for several weeks to persuade the council to bring in safety measures for residents who have to drive their cars from garages at the rear of their properties along a lane and into Stile Common Road.

The “blind” exit from the lane is almost at the apex of the bend where a car demolished part of a wall about six weeks ago.

Christine said the lane was used by six residents on a regular basis, adding: “You have to edge into the road inch by inch. A car came flying down about a fortnight ago and could have gone straight into me.”

Christine said she wanted Kirklees to fix a mirror to a telegraph pole opposite the lane angled so that drivers coming out could see vehicles approaching and for chevrons to be installed on the bend to warn drivers to slow down as they headed along Stile Common Road towards its junction with Newsome Road.

She said she rang Kirklees on January 8 to ask if they could put safety measures in place.

“I was given sympathy and a job reference number for my request,” she said. “After a fortnight I rang again, quoting my reference number and the girl on the phone said there wasn’t that job number referring to me or the site I had phoned about.

“She gave me a new number and said she would put ‘urgent’ on the job, but nothing happened. No contact from Kirklees. Nothing.

“Eventually, on the 13th February I received a phone call to say someone would be coming to look at the situation immediately, which they did.

“The two people agreed what may be done, but would have to refer it to Kirklees Community Projects Department. But I still have had no contact from them to say yes or no whether they were prepared to try and help.”

The Examiner contacted Kirklees for comment but has not yet had a response.