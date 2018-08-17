Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Land that has been used as allotments for more than eight decades is to be re-configured as educational space as part of plans to build a new primary school in Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council is expected to agree the contentious change of use for land, at Cemetery Road in Birkby , at a meeting next week.

The move will pave the way for the land to be turned into playing fields as part of a proposed 420-place school development to serve the area.

The move has further angered allotment holders faced with being turfed off their plots, who say their attempts to offer genuine alternatives have been ignored.

And they have accused the authority of trampling over residents’ rights, claiming that the allotments, which date back to 1935, are a permanent part of the town.

The council says the new school building will be built on the site of Clare Hill playing fields but that vital outdoor space – playing fields and a car park – involves taking over allotment space.

Fourteen allotment holders affected by the changes have been offered new plots on land that has been cleared and improved.

Moreover there will be four extra plots available for those that need them.

But campaigners say the council is driving through its plans and choosing not to engage with them or high-profile supporters such as Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman .

They point to existing playing fields on the furthest side of the proposed school site, which contain sufficient space to accommodate the planned “outdoor space.”

And they accuse the council of refusing to acknowledge alternative sites which, they feel, would better serve the community.

Allotment holders frustrated with the council’s plans have steadily been quitting their plots. One “devastated” man hacked down his lovingly-tended fruit trees and gave away all the produce. Now his plot is overgrown and abandoned.

Debby Fulgoni, one of the campaigners, said: “Prior to the announcement of the school plan the council froze applications for the site for at least two years.

“It looked like no one was bothered and that there was no demand, but there was.”

She added: “These are not temporary allotments. They have been here since 1935. If we don’t fight this they will come for more. I am convinced of that. It’s happening up and down the country, not just in Huddersfield.

“The council calls this land urban greenspace, and we are close to the town centre. But this is a green lung. It’s bringing life into the town centre. It’s a little oasis of calm.”

Despite re-working the council’s plans to demonstrate how the site could be adapted to retain the allotments, campaigners say their suggestions have been met with silence.

The Cemetery Road plans will be debated at Kirklees Council’s Cabinet meeting on August 21.