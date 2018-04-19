Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled plant pots at his neighbours as they enjoyed a barbecue and shouted: “I can smell curry from here you “P***i b******s”.

The unproved attack happened while they were in the garden of their Dewsbury home on January 22 last year.

Richard Aspinall appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody after being arrested nine months following his failure to attend for his trial.

He was convicted at the Huddersfield court on July last year for offences of racially-aggravated assault and using racially-aggravated threatening behaviour to cause a fear of violence.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said the incident happened when three family members were having a barbecue at their home in Bath Street.

He told magistrates: “Mr Aspinall was a neighbour at the time and he came out of an adjoining property shouting: “P***i b******s you’re making curry - I can smell it.”

One of the family members told the 43-year-old to shut up and mind his own business.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

His wife heard shouting from the kitchen and went into the garden to see what the commotion was about.

Mr Bozman said: “Mr Aspinall began to throw soiled plant pots over the wall which went over the barbecue and the food.

“He carried on being verbally abusive and threw a plastic pot which struck the female victim on her left leg, causing her pain.”

When Aspinall was told by a family member to calm down and stop being an idiot he responded with more verbal abuse, magistrates were told.

He jumped onto the wall, made a further remark about smelling curry and shouted: “P***i b*****s, go f*****g back to your own country.”

Police arrived and arrested drunk Aspinall who has since moved to an address in Fountains Avenue, Batley.

He denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty following a trial on July 25 and magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to show.

His solicitor Marnat Ali told magistrates that his client may appeal his conviction.

He said: “He was unable to defend his position.

“He didn’t attend for his trial and your colleagues heard a one-sided version of events of a bizarre and unprovoked attack.”

Mr Ali added that at the time of Aspinall’s trial he had changed medication for his anxiety and depression.

He said: “He would say that it (the incident) was impulsive and of a short duration.

“Prior to this particular incident there was some discord with the neighbours and he no longer lives at that address due to these difficulties.”

Magistrates said they needed a probation report prior to his sentencing.