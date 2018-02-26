Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you recognise this man?

Kirklees CID want help tracing the person pictured in connection with an attempted burglary.

An incident took place at 1.30am on Wednesday February 21 at a property on Armitage Road in Armitage Bridge .

A man approached the rear of a house and tried to gain access but then left the premises after a few moments.

He is a white male, in his late teens to early 20s and slim.

He was wearing dark coloured trousers, a dark coloured jacket with light coloured patches to upper chest and hood, a two tone light and dark coloured woolly hat, dark coloured trainers with light coloured soles and black gloves.

Anyone who can identify the man picture or who has any information is asked to contact Pc Gary Inman at Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180087739.