See if you can spot the hidden camera attached to the cashpoint in the picture below.

It's unlikely you'll be able to - even with a red ring drawn around the area where the illegal device was installed.

The tiny camera enables criminals to steal your PIN by recording the keystrokes you make while inputting your secret number.

Organised thieves will then attempt to steal your card and withdraw huge amounts of cash at your expense.

Thankfully this nasty little device was spotted by an off-duty police officer in London, reports the Mirror .

The device highlights why it is so important to cover up your hand as you enter your PIN.

Criminal gangs also use devices called 'skimmers' to steal from their victims. The device - a false fascia - fits over the front of a cash machine.

The skimmer, swipes the magnetic information strip on the card, before retaining it. The device may also have a camera fitted to record the victim's pin.

Fraudsters will watch and wait until you leave the area, remove the trap from the slot and take your card.

Cashpoint users are encouraged to check every cash machine they use, and to always cover the keypad when entering their PIN.

Anyone who thinks they have been targeted should call their bank straight away so it can't be used - before reporting it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.