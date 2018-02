Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cannabis farm has been found in Huddersfield town centre .

Police armed with warrants raided first floor premises in Westgate and discovered several cannabis plants.

The police action was taken at 9.30am yesterday (Mon).

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug.

He has now been released but remains under police investigation.

It is not known how many plants were seized or their street value.