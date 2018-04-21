Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long-term cannabis user has been jailed after growing more than 20 hemp plants in his house.

Tariq Ditta, of Clifton Terrace in Batley, was arrested only two or three days after he started growing the hemp plants.

The court heard there were around 22 plants growing in the house but it was unknown how many were capable of producing the class B drug.

The 47-year-old, who has two similar previous convictions, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B and abstracting electricity.

Robin Frieze, mitigating, said the cannabis was for his personal use and Ditta took to the witness box to give evidence on the issue.

Mr Frieze also said that his client recently started trying to address his addiction by going to CHART Kirklees, an integrated substance misuse partnership led by Change Grow Live.

Ditta, who is on benefits, said that a friend lent him the equipment for £500. Ditta said he had borrowed the money from his brother without telling him what it was for and the plants for £2.50 each.

Ditta was asked why a friend gave him the plants and replied: “So I could grow them and smoke cannabis and save money.”

He said that a different friend helped him to bypass the electricity meter.

Mr Frieze asked: “Would you have sold any cannabis?”

Ditta replied: “Not really.”

Judge Tom Bayliss QC repeated: “Not really?!”

Ditta said: “I would not want to because I would lose money.”

He said that he usually buys it for £20 per bag from a snooker club.

The judge sentenced him to nine months’ imprisonment and he will have to serve half before being eligible for release.