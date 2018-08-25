Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the family behind Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne will be competing against each other in a heated cooking competition as part of their August bank holiday food festival.

The Nicholsons will face off in a live demonstration in front of hundreds of people in an event at the Cannon Hall Farm Food Festival hosted by TV presenter Christa Ackroyd.

Roger Nicholson and his eldest son Richard will take on farm director Robert Nicholson and his daughter Katie.

Robert admitted he was already starting to feel the pressure and said: “It’s a little bit daunting as if something goes wrong there isn’t really any coming back from it,” he said.

“But we do have some lovely people follow us at the farm and we’re looking forward to seeing the support they give us on the day

“As a family we’ve always been really passionate about food and we hope we do everyone proud.”

They will be in esteemed culinary company on the day as 100 artisan food vendors descend on the farm for the four day festival, including chefs like Razan Alsous from Yorkshire Halloumi, and Tim Bilton, a former contender on the Great British Menu.

There will also be live music – with six artists a day playing – as well as artisan traders.

Children will not be bored either with funfair rides and a even a beach on site.

Entry to the festival is free but parking costs £5 for the day. Entry to the farm is not included in festival entry.