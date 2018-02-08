The video will start in 8 Cancel

A car has crashed at one of Huddersfield’s busiest roundabouts.

The blue Honda careered into a traffic light at Ainley Top around 8pm tonight.

Police and an ambulance are at the scene but it’s not thought anyone has been seriously hurt.

Officers were still allowing traffic use the roundabout.

The car was thought to be heading towards Lindley Moor Road when disaster struck.

The traffic light has been knocked over with the lights left dangling.

The car’s front nearside was totally ripped off by the force of the impact.

Plans were recently revealed to improve traffic flow along Halifax Road up to Ainley Top roundabout.

It was revamped several years ago when all the traffic lights were put in place.

Before then it was a roundabout with give way signs and was then scene of dozens of accidents, often back end shunts.