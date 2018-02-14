Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car rolled over several times after a spectacular crash on a main road.

The driver of the Suzuki Swift lost control after it clipped the back of a grey Audi A3 on Halifax Road, Dewsbury , near to Kirklees College at 11.15am today.

The black Suzuki then rolled several times before hitting a black Audi A5 coming the other way.

A woman in the clipped Audi complained of neck injuries so Dewsbury firefighters cut the roof off so she could be gently lifted out without the risk of further injuries.

The Suzuki driver was also taken to Dewsbury District Hospital. Neither were badly hurt.

The other Audi driver was not injured.

The road was closed for two hours while emergency services were at the scene and the badly damaged vehicles removed.

The smash comes just days after another bad accident on the same stretch of road.

A 28-year-old man was seriously hurt when the white Audi A4 he was driving clipped a kerb and smashed into a wall outside the college last Thursday night.

Eyewitnesses said paramedics undoubtedly saved his life and he was later said to be in a serious but stable condition at Leeds General Infirmary.