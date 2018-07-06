Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car robbed from a Huddersfield driver at knifepoint has been recovered - 70 miles away.

This Toyota Rav 4 was stolen in the town, but quick-thinking police officers managed to recover it after it was driven miles away to the coast.

The silver 4x4 was spotted in Blackpool and stopped by officers - before they gave chase to the driver inside. Police managed to make the arrest.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted a picture of the vehicle early this morning (Friday), writing: “The hunt was on for this vehicle, stolen in Huddersfield as a result of a knifepoint robbery during the early hours! “Vehicle sighted [sic], stopped and driver arrested after a brief foot chase in B’pool!”

The car has since been recovered and will be returned to its owner.