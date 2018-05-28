Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car stolen from Huddersfield has been found in Bradford with its licence plates swapped for fake ones.

The black Volkswagen was stolen on Saturday, May 26 and found two days later on Leeds Road.

Along with emojis of a police car chasing another car, West Yorkshire Police ’s Road Policing Unit posted on Twitter: “Leeds Road, Bradford. Another stolen vehicle located on false plates.

“This one was stolen 2 days ago from the Huddersfield area.

“Forensic work ongoing.”

The tweet was posted at 4.42am.