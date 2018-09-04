Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here is the latest round-up of crime in your area from West Yorkshire Police.

Organised by the area, we've got the details of dates, times and offences that have been committed, from stolen cars to the theft of sat-navs, food and motorbikes.

Be aware that thieves will be looking for open windows to get in and out quickly during the hot weather this summer.

And make sure your sheds and garages are secure to prevent thieves helping themselves to your gardening equipment, bikes and other expensive items.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to West Yorkshire Police via the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

These are the crimes reported around Huddersfield:

Almondbury

August 22 at 3am: Suspect burns lock to enter house on Quarry Lane, Lascelles Hall. Uses keys to steal a Mercedes G and a Hyundai 110 along with a handbag, purse, wallet, cash and laptop.

August 22 at 11.30am: Suspect forces entry to home on Greenside Crescent and steals X Box and a game during an untidy search.

Ashbrow

August 19 at noon: Suspect enters flat in Deighton Road, moves document folder, steals bank papers and leaves, leaving door ajar.

August 20 at 3.48am: Suspect smashes offside rear window of a VW Golf on Pateley Crescent, Fartown. Nothing reported stolen.

Crosland Moor

August 21 at 8.45pm: Suspect enters home on Penrhyn Gardens. It's not known if anything was stolen.

August 26 at 10.40pm: Victims parks Suzuki SX4 outside home on Butternab Road and leaves keys near ignition. Whilse placing items in the boot, suspect/s steal vehicle and make off towards Meltham Road.

Dalton



August 23 at 10.30pm: Suspect enters conservatory on Robsons Drive, Dalton and then breaks in via interior door. During a search the alarm sounds and the intruders leave. Not known if anything stolen.

Kirkburton and Denby Dale

August 27 at 2.55am: Suspect enters VW Tiguan on Lidgett Lane, possibly by using an electronic device. Steals and appliance and a musical instrument.

August 27 at 10pm: Supect gains entry to conservatory on Ben Booth Lane by snapping Euro profile lock. Fails to gain entry to main part of building due to a stronger lock. Nothing taken.

Newsome

August 22 at 11.30pm: Suspect breaks into home on Wood Street via rear UPVC framed patio door. Once inside keys are taken to two cars and a BMW and Audi A1 are stolen.

August 23 at 4.53am: Suspect enters insecure Citroen Berlingo on Dawson Road and steals sat-nav and mountings.

August 23 at 10.30am: Suspect removes glass from kitchen window on Lawton Street and steals TV.

August 23 at 12.54pm: Suspect steals Suzuki motorbike from back garden on Newsome Avenue. Police find offenders nearby who ditch the bike and make off.

August 25 at 12:30pm: Suspect steals laptop and food from house on Close Hill Lane after entering via insecure bedroom window.

August 26 at 1:40pm: Man at home in Stile Common Road is alerted by banging on the patio doors. He pulls blinds back to see a male outside with a spade who makes off.

August 26 at 10pm: Suspect enters property on Trinity Street via communal wooden door causing no damage. Enters flat fire door and steals laptop, mobile phone, wallet, cash and sports cards.