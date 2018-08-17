Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of a car wash has been jailed for more than two years after he attacked one of his workers near a Brighouse golf club.

Former Dalton man Nooradeen Babany, 47, who runs the Bubbles Car Wash on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton , lashed out at 35-year-old Mazen Ali with the blade from a pair of shears during an early morning row on their way to work.

Babany, who had been living in a caravan at the car wash, was cleared by a jury of wounding Mr Ali with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, but he was found guilty of unlawful wounding and possessing a bladed article during the attack which took place near to the Willow Valley Golf Club at Clifton in November 2016.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Babany had picked up Mr Ali and other workers that morning, but during the journey to the car wash the complainant had remarked that it would be “a hard job” because of the snow.

Babany reacted angrily and during the exchange which followed Mr Ali said he wasn’t the defendant’s “slave” and he could report him to the job centre.

Recorder Tom Little QC said Babany had deliberately driven “out of public gaze” down the private road to the golf club before getting out of the car armed with the blade.

He said Babany, a father of four, had struck his victim twice in anger causing cuts to four fingers on Mr Ali’s left hand and a wound to his left leg.

The court heard that Mr Ali had put up his hand to stop a blow directed towards his head or neck and Recorder Little told Babany, who was jailed for 28 months, that he was fortunate the injuries caused were not more extensive.

Babany drove off after the attack leaving Mr Ali to contact the emergency services and he later had stitches put in the wounds to his hand and leg.

“Violence by an employer on an employee is a significant aggravating factor in this case,” the judge told Babany.

“This offending is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified.”