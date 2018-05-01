Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a popular visitor attraction are working against the clock to move the business to new premises following a series of delays.

The Carding Shed, currently based at Hepworth, will re-open at new premises just over three miles away at Washpit Mills, Holmfirth, on Saturday May 19.

The move had previously been delayed by structural engineering issues relating to a pit in the building which had to be filled in.

Visitors to the new venue are being promised fantastic views from the tables at a new-look Oil Can Cafe - as well as the chance to see a range of vintage vehicles.

Company director Ben Kellett said all the businesses in The Carding Shed were moving to the new premises including the Oil Can Cafe, boutique shop and IK Classic Cars.

“The cafe will have a motoring theme and is in a nicer room with fine views across the fields,” he said.

He said fans of retro cars won’t be disappointed.

“There will be more to see than what we have now,” he said. “We are all looking forward to opening day and are hoping it will be a success.”

However, Ben said that the new premises will not be hosting evening events.

A special open evening is taking place at Washpit Mills on Friday May 18 from 7pm to 9pm for anyone who wants a sneak preview.

The final day of opening at Dobroyd Mills, Hepworth, will be Monday, May 7. The move to new premises was prompted by the lease expiring.

The new address is Washpit Mills, Green Lane, Holmfirth, HD9 2RD. It will open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.