The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opponents of a mill development are trying to block a popular cafe from getting its booze licence.

The Carding Shed, a vintage car themed venue in the Holme Valley, recently relocated from Hepworth to Washpit Mills near Holmfirth.

Developers of the mills spent more than a year battling for planning permission against strong opposition from councillors and local residents.

After failing with a hotel bid in 2017 they were eventually given the green light to convert it into homes last March.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Owners of the Carding Shed have quickly moved into a small part of the site and set up their classic cars and are have already relaunched their Oil Can Cafe.

But they will have to persuade members of Kirklees Council’s licensing panel that the venue is suitable for a premises licence.

A number of objections have been received over the proposal, which asks for a licence to sell alcohol and host events seven days a week.

Director Ben Kellett told the Examiner he was keen to scotch rumours that they intended to host late night events.

He has also vowed not to play amplified music outdoors.

He said the alcohol licence was mostly for people having drinks with lunch and the occasional afternoon tea event.

The application also includes the possibility to host live music, plays, films, and dance performances.

It says there is ample parking to cater for the guests.

But complaints lodged with the council say they fear disruption to local homes.

John Barnett has asked council officials to place a limit of just 30 attendees on any events hosted at the former mill.

He says parking could be an issue and insists no events should take place on a Sunday and there should be no live music at all, not even for special one off occasions.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Nigel Hill and Karen Sinkinson have raised concerns about the traffic associated with the vintage themed venue.

They say they “strongly oppose” the licence bid, adding: “Sooner or later a pedestrian or cyclist will be seriously injured on these narrow lanes, perhaps even a child.”

Wayne and Alison Brammer have also objected amid fears noise from the Carding Shed will disrupt their lives.

They say they have heard rumours of weddings being held there and a late night licence being applied for in the future.

The furore over the Washpit Mills site has been rumbling on for years.

Holme Valley South councillors have been outspoken about their anger over its redevelopment.

The three Conservative councillors have heavily criticised the Kirklees Council highways and planning assessments of the site that deemed it suitable for development into flats.

Clr Nigel Patrick described their work as “total nonsense” and said he was “embarrassed to be associated with Kirklees Council.”