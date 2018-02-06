Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home has been rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who found that staffing levels were insufficient.

St Winifred’s Nursing Home at Rastrick, which looks after older people with dementia, was inspected in April last year and again on October 30 and November 1.

On both occasions the home was rated inadequate, although some improvements had been made by the most recent inspection.

A report by the watchdog Care Quality Commission said: “Overall we found some improvements had been made in the home since our last inspection, although there were still areas where further improvement was required.

“The provider remained in breach of six regulations. The provider was no longer in breach of regulations which related to safeguarding, consent and complaints.”

Improvements had been made to assess and mitigate risks to people’s health, safety and welfare and unsafe equipment had been replaced, the report noted.

It also said the home had begun to replace carpets and radiators but some radiators remained hot to touch “and the risk in relation to this had not been managed.”

The CQC found that systems in place to manage medicines were not always safe or effective and the provider and not assessed whether staffing levels were sufficient to meet people’s needs.

People living at the Crowtrees Lane home told inspectors that they waited a long time for their call bell to be answered.

The CQC said the home would be kept under review and, if needed, further enforcement action could be taken. Another inspection may be conducted within six months.