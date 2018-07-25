Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A carer attacked his partner in a row over their ex partners, a court heard.

Dale Heppenstall admitted to the assault at her Milnsbridge home on June 17.

But a form of mini trial will have to be held before the 24-year-old can be sentenced due to their differing accounts of what happened.

The incident happened at the victim’s home in Crow Lane, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that the couple had been out drinking and when they returned home they argued about their ex-partners.

She told the Huddersfield court that he accused her of being ‘a slag’ because she attracted too much attention when they were out together.

Miss Chapman said: “He came into the bedroom, grabbed her by the throat and threw her onto the bed.

“He’s then slapped and struck her with a clenched fist.”

Heppenstall, of Oakes Lane in Brockholes, was arrested and in interview claimed that he had slept downstairs following an argument between them. She had thrown several items at him and he grabbed her in a bear hug to stop her from attacking him, he said.

Miss Chapman said that it was a sustained attack involving Heppenstall leaving and then re-entering the room.

He claimed that she then came downstairs and shouted at him to leave.

He claimed he went upstairs to put his clothes on and she threw a glass table on the floor and candle holders at him.

There was a scuffle and as he may have accidentally hit her as he tried to calm her down, he said.

Heppenstall, who cares for the elderly in the Bradford area, was told that a Newton hearing will have to be held before he can be sentenced.

This is a form of mini trial to determine the true version of events and he will be sentenced following the outcome of this

He was bailed until the hearing on October 16 on the conditions that he does not contact his ex or go to her home.