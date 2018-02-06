Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Transport Minister now knows about the mounting pressure for a Flockton bypass.

Residents on the Flockton Bypass Steering Group and local councillors met Chris Grayling, Secretary of State for Transport, and took the opportunity to talk about the need for a bypass to take commuter traffic and lorries away from the village.

It comes as a bypass debate at Kirklees Council seems more likely as online and paper petitions near the 3,000 people needed to force a debate. You can sign the petition at chn.ge/2mX7ZAq

Kirkburton Conservative Clr Richard Smith said: “It wasn’t a meeting where he could promise us anything, but it was an opportunity to discuss what’s important to the residents in Flockton.

“We showed him maps and talked about the need and he emphasised how much Kirklees and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (which runs a £1bn-plus transport programme) can do.

“For us this isn’t a political issue, it’s a safety issue for our residents and it’s an issue Kirklees should deal with.

“We want a debate in Kirklees and then we want to get the Combined Authority to consider it.”

Clr Smith said they were now working with residents to capture evidence of illegal HGV activity, which is being passed onto the police. HGVs cannot use Flockton as a short cut to the M1.

They’re also talking to Wakefield Council regarding signs over the border and are working on other plans.

There is also a new website www.flocktonbypass.co.uk for people to find out more.