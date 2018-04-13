Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 20, 2018

Wojciech Cwikla, 54, of Bracken Grove, Huddersfield. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Cresthill Road, Huddersfield, on March 2, 2016. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Gary Brendan Foster, 42, of Hebden Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Possession of a bladed article, namely a lock knife, at Huddersfield Customer Service Centre, Civic Centre, Market Street, on February 13, 2017. Jailed for 26 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Lock knife seized.

Hardy Jabar Rashid, 30, of Mill Street, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order to allow unpaid work to be completed. Order varied.

Mohammed Naeem, 60, of Hob Lane, Crosland Moor. Committed assault on Bulay Road, Thornton Lodge, on January 4. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan James McBurney, 28, of Foldings Avenue, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Possession of cocaine and cannabis on Carlinghow Lane, Batley on July 12. Fined £500 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Peter Sykes, 50, of Dalton Green Lane, Dalton. Application made to vary a restraining order. Order varied.

Calum James McLachlan, 23, of Leas Avenue, Netherthong, Holmfirth. Caused £550 of damage to property on Leas Avenue, Netherthrong, Holmfirth, on January 30. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alys Kate Senior, 19, of Croftlands, Newsome. Committed assault on New Street, Huddersfield. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Patrick Tordoff, 33, of Round Hill Lane, Upper Heaton, Huddersfield. Caused £1,200 of damage to a door in Huddersfield on February 1. Fined £450 and ordered to pay a £45 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 21, 2018

Mark Paul Robinson, 46, of Moorside Road, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Moorside Road, Dewsbury, on October 7, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and £100 costs.

Julie Day, 56, of Princess Crescent, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Yorkshire Bank, Market Place, Dewsbury, on April 5, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Daniel Brian Holmes, 31, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks.

Murtaza Hussain, 19, of Yew Street, Fartown. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and, owing to his driving of the vehicle, was involved in an accident causing damage to street furniture in Huddersfield on January 30. Also drove without insurance on Lord Street, Huddersfield, on the same date. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 24 hours and 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Mather, 45, of Laburnum Road, Dewsbury. Kept an unlicensed vehicle on a public road in Dewsbury on May 3, 2017. Fined £85 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £74.59 and £85 costs.

Christopher Paul Newton, 28, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Caused £350 of damage to a car on Brownroyd Avenue, Huddersfield, on September 23, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay £350 compensation and £250 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 22, 2018

Patrick Anthony Harrington, 40, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Stole two bottles of alcohol worth £60 from Sainsbury’s, Huddersfield, on October 2, 2017, and four bottles of alcohol worth £120 from the same place on October 16, 2017. Stole meat from Aldi, Huddersfield, on November 21, 2017. Failed to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates Court on December 22, 2017, and at Kirklees Magistrates Court on February 21, 2018. Stole food from Morrisons, Lockwood Road Service Station, Lockwood on February 7, 2018. Also stole food and committed assault at Morrisons, Lockwood Road Service Station, on February 16, 2018, and resisted a police constable at Lockwood Road Service Station on the same date. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Claire Lodge, 47, of The Oakes, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth. Speeding on Park Gate, Huddersfield, on January 27, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Malcolm Anthony McFeggan, 50, of Carlton Way, Cleckheaton. Breached a restraining order in Dewsbury between May 31 and August 1, 2016, and between December 9 and 20, 2016. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of harassment. Original suspended sentence varied - 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement. Also handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up 10 days. 200 hours of unpaid work in total to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £550 costs.

Suleman Rashid Navsarka, 29, of Mill Road, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Mill Road, Dewsbury, on October 9, 2017. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Lance Pearson, 53, of Oxford Road, Gomersal. Intentionally sexually touched a woman aged 16 or over without her consent at the junction of Town Gate and Church Lane, Huddersfield, on June 20, 2016. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Mark Smith, 34, of William Street, Dewsbury. Breached a non-molestation order on Smallwood Road, Dewsbury, on October 23, 2017. Application made to vary restraining order. Order varied - restraining order made until February 22, 2023. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £250 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 23, 2018

Ashley Darren Kollar, 31, of Lawton Street, Primrose Hill. Assaulted a police officer and was found in possession of cannabis on Lawton Street on November 16, 2017. Fined £190 in total and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Anthony Ian Guest, 37, of Tresham Court, Dewsbury. Assaulted a police officer in Dewsbury on January 1. Fined £600 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £60 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mustafa Arif, 33, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor. Assaulted a police officer on Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor, on February 5. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Copland, 45, of Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Leeds Old Road and Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike, between February 1 and 2. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Lee Anthony Moore, 47, of Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge. Committed assault and was found in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole, both on Manchester Road on February 5. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Pole to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gordon Walker, 53, of Meg Lane, Longwood. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on January 31. This offence was racially aggravated. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Watson, 39, of Blue Bell Hill, Huddersfield. Assaulted two police officers and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Dalton Green Lane, Dalton, on February 3. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation in total, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Leach, 36, of Scar Lane, Huddersfield. Assaulted a police officer on Scar Lane, Huddersfield on February 8. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Michael Richard Stevens, 52, of Greenside Crescent, Waterloo. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove without a licence or insurance in Huddersfield on December 14, 2017. Also obstructed a police officer in Huddersfield on the same date. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

David Mark Wood, 45, of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Stole two gift sets worth £19.98 from Lloyds Pharmacy, Greenside, Cleckheaton, on November 14, 2017, and six jars of coffee worth £12 from Londis, Littletown, Liversedge, on November 16, 2017. Also stole two gift sets worth £19.98 from Lloyds Pharmacy, Greenside, Cleckheaton, on November 21, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £83.94 compensation in total.

Neil Wood, 27, of Norwood Road, Birkby. Stole electrical items worth £340 from B&Q, Leeds Road Retail Park, Huddersfield, on February 7. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 26, 2018

Natasha Dawkins, 35, of Old Clergy House, Cemetery Road, Almondbury. Committed assault on Cemetery Drive, Almondbury, on September 15, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Leigh Lockwood, 29, of West Street, Lindley. Stole fragrances, shower gels, lighter gas and shaving accessories worth £102.40 from Huddersfield between November 4 and 5. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Francyne Ursula Newell, 34, of Shepherds Grove, Deighton. Stole three gift sets worth £136 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on November 25, 2017. Jailed for 28 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Rimvydas Kerys, 51, of The Crossings, Birstall, Batley. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on October 11, 2017. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for 48 months.

Sean Joseph Peter Brennan, 26, of Highfield Court, Batley. Assaulted two people in Heckmondwike on November 23, 2017. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation in total, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cheryl McGregor, 35, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Possession of a bladed item, namely a Stanley knife, at Huddersfield Police Station, and possession of cannabis in Huddersfield, both on October 30, 2017. Fined £200 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £120 costs. Knife seized. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 27, 2018

Mark Victor Brown, 41, of Kirklees Hall, Brighouse. Speeding on The A56 Hoole Road, Winsford, on September 7, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

James Lee Day, 19, of Malham Court, Willwood Avenue, Oakes. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend appointments on November 30, 2017 and January 31, 2018. Fined £20 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Leanne Louise Keane, 32, of St Peg Close, Cleckheaton. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order. Granted - order revoked.

Patrick Christopher Laffey, 55, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend probation induction appointments on January 29 and February 5. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of theft. Community order made for drug rehabilitation for nine months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Jonathan Ramsden, 30, of Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing court accredited programme due to employment commitments. Order varied.

Sebastian Brooke, 36, of Ravens Lodge, Scout Hill, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Turnsteads Crescent, Cleckheaton, on October 29 and 30, 2017. Also damaged a window at JD Weatherspoons, Dewsbury, on February 1, 2018. Application made to revoke community order. Order revoked. Handed a 23-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation requirement of up to 20 days. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and £620 costs.

Adeel Abbas, 24, of Garden Terrace, Ravensthorpe. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at the junction between Dewsbury Road and Oxford Road, Cleckheaton, on January 20. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Julian Robert Amos, 45, of Cliff Court, Liversedge. Application made to vary a restraining order. Order varied.

Jonathan David Peter Spink, 24, of Foldings Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Application made to vary restraining order. Order varied.

Tony Leon Lewin, 32, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Breached a restraining order on Town Avenue, Huddersfield, between July 6 and September 2, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Andrzef Mrozowicz, 35, of West Park Street, Dewsbury. Breached a restraining order in Dewsbury between December 13, 2017, and January 1, 2018. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offences of assault. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 28

Irene Antonella Pirrera, 55, of Thirstin Road, Honley, Holmfirth. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on May 18, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Farhat Fayyaz, 35, of Springdale Avenue, Thornton Lodge. Committed assault on Hall Avenue, Thornton Lodge, on July 12, 2017. Handed a 28-day prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until February 27, 2021. Ordered to pay £500 compensation and a £115 surcharge and £300 costs.

The Company Secretary, Allad Transport Ltd, Park Croft, Batley. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Bradford on December 15, 2016. Fined £210 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £250 costs.

Adam Bryan Taylor, 27, of Pear Street, Crosland Moor. Committed assault on Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, on May 21, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made until February 27, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £165 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 2, 2018

Aaron Lee Bolton, 29, of Lindley Court, Wellington Street, Oakes. Committed assault on New Street, Huddersfield, on July 30. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Safia Rashid, 34, of Norwood Road, Birkby. Committed fraud in Halifax on September 19, 2016, and in Huddersfield on September 20, 2016. Community order made for 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £751.45 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alan Ward, 59, of Syke View, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Drove without taking the minimum length of break on January 31, 2017. Made a false record on or about January 31, 2017 and March 16, 2017. Fined £800 and ordered to pay £1,035 costs and a £30 surcharge.

John Baldwin, 49, of Halifax Road, Lindley. Assaulted a police officer in Huddersfield on February 10. Fined £176 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Richard Blakeley, 26, of Water Royd Lane, Lee Green, Mirfield. Drink driving on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on February 10. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Hammad Ikhlaq, 33, of Brighton Street, Heckmondwike. Dangerous driving on Huddersfield Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, on February 15. Also failed to stop when ordered to by a police officer. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Thomas Porter, 20, of Henley Croft, Dalton. Stole a bicycle worth £1,500 in Huddersfield on December 3, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Ryan, 49, of Winton Street, Lockwood. Stole two bottles of brandy worth £56 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on February 16. Ordered to pay £56 compensation.

Sukhdev Singh, 50, of Cambridge Road, Huddersfield. Went into the playing area during a football match at John Smiths Stadium, Huddersfield, on February 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Bridgewood, 34, of Yews Hill Road, Lockwood. Drunk and disorderly in Huddersfield, namely New Street, on February 17. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 1, 2018

Harry Brown, 71, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Breached a criminal behaviour order in Huddersfield on February 18 and 28. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for persistently using a public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety. Suspended sentence varied - handed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Fined £50 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Darren Lancaster, 49, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Smoked in a smoke-free place in Bishops Court, Berry Brow, on October 24, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £434.30 costs.

Kortnie Letremy, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Smoked in a smoke-free place in Bishops Court, Berry Brow, on August 1, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £380.67 costs.

Stuart Peace, 55, of Park Avenue, Mirfield. Speeding on the M1 Southbound in Duckmanton on July 24, 2017. Fined £266 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Andrew John Selby, 60, of Doubting Road, Dewsbury. Dropped litter in Asda car park, Mill Street, Dewsbury on July 5, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Attila Tokoli, 50, of Bradbury Street, Ravensthorpe. Dropped litter outside HSBC Bank, Northgate, Huddersfield, on July 5, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Tony Alexander Cassidy, 24, of Fair Lea Road, Taylor Hill. Breached a restraining order on Deighton Lane, Deighton, on September 23, 2017, and on Fanny Moor Crescent, Huddersfield, on November 30, 2017, between November 30 and December 1 and on December 21, 2017. Jailed for 52 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.