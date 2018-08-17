Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pawn shop employee stole more than £2,000 when his gambling addiction spiralled out of control.

Callum Simms owed 11 loan companies cash and was no longer able to pay back the huge debts he’d accumulated.

He had only been in his job at Cash Converters in Huddersfield town centre for a few months when he started taking the money.

The 23-year-old was caught out when a customer saw him pocketing some cash from a transaction.

His addiction to gambling started while he was university and he had racked up debts of more than £8,000.

Simms, of Greenside Drive in Waterloo, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by employee.

He had been working for the Market Street pawnbrokers for three months when he stole money over a four day period.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones described Simms, who got the job with the help of his father, as hard-working and said that he was highly-regarded by his colleagues.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the thefts were discovered on July 16 when his manager checked the till and found money missing.

A customer reported witnessing Simms taking cash out of the till and when the manager confronted him he admitted that he had it in his pocket and had been taking money from the shop for a few days.

A total of £2,200 was stolen and he admitted that he had a huge gambling debt of between £8,000 and £10,000.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that Simms’ long-standing problem with gambling began when he was aged just 18.

He told magistrates: “He’d managed that debt over four to five years by going to different loan companies – 11 different companies – and then trying to pay off the loans.

“He’s been successful in this but it caught up with him and snowballed and he ran out of money to pay back the debt companies.

Simms used the firm’s buy back system, where customers sell goods with the option of buying them back later, to commit the thefts.

Mr Slawinski said: “He’d created a few of these buy backs to get some temporary money to pay off the loans.

“But they were in his name and a member of the public saw him pocket the cash.

“He said he was really glad he got caught because he wants to resolve this problem because it is overtaking his life.”

Mr Slawinski said that while the thefts were a breach of trust they were unsophisticated.

Simms is now unemployed but attending regular Gamblers Anonymous sessions to try and get help, magistrates were told.

He told the bench: “Even when I’m at work I’ll check my phone to gamble during the day.

“It’s from when I get up until when I go to bed.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work.

He will have to pay the full amount of £2,200 compensation to Cash Converters, which will come out of his benefits at a rate of £5 per week.