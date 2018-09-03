Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While most of us hate even saying the C word until late November, Kirklees Council officials have had to utter it several times during the heat of the summer.

The authority has been planning how many Christmas trees to buy and put its order in during the middle of August.

A tender has gone out for suppliers to provide the people of Kirklees with 74 trees in total.

The largest is for a 45ft tall tree - presumably for the annual display at St George's Square, Huddersfield .

A request for a 40ft tree has also been placed, most likely for Dewsbury town centre.

The council has also asked for two 30ft trees, 68 22ft trees and two 16 foot tall trees.

Many of these will be re-purchased by parish and town councils around the borough.

poll loading With money tighter than ever should Kirklees Council continue to provide Christmas trees? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes, it's vital for community spirit and to boost festive retailers Perhaps, but only for the major towns Bah humbag...spend it on vital services instead

Last year, as well as the annual lights switch on, there were several other events across Kirklees including Santa parades, Christmas markets and church festive fairs.

One of the newest attractions was the Huddersfield Winter Festival which is organised by Huddersfield Live and ran from November to January in St George's Square.